The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,705 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOG opened at $48.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.70. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 4.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

HOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.53.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

