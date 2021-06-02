Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New $993,000 Investment in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in TTEC by 1.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in TTEC by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in TTEC by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTEC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen downgraded TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $109.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.48. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $111.61.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. TTEC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The firm had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other TTEC news, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $1,644,429.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,317,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

