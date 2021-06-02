The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.08% of B&G Foods worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BGS. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in B&G Foods by 18.3% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth $443,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the first quarter valued at $623,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in B&G Foods by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 99,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

BGS opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $47.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.41.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.07%.

Several analysts have commented on BGS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.