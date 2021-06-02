Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases New Shares in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 18,195 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 859,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,398,000 after buying an additional 101,427 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HYD opened at $62.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.46. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $57.60 and a 52 week high of $63.16.

