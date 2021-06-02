Insider Selling: Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total value of C$49,940.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,614,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,521,127.57.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 30th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.57, for a total value of C$49,722.90.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.34, for a total value of C$55,013.10.

On Monday, April 26th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.16, for a total value of C$51,488.10.

On Friday, April 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.66, for a total value of C$49,986.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.97, for a total value of C$47,901.90.

On Monday, April 19th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.16, for a total value of C$48,473.10.

On Friday, April 16th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.43, for a total value of C$49,299.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.15, for a total value of C$48,463.20.

On Monday, April 12th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total value of C$47,441.70.

Shares of REAL stock opened at C$16.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84. Real Matters Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$13.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Real Matters from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Real Matters from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.90.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

