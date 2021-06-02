Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $11,297,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $3,995,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $12,173,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $47,736,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $1,229,000. 51.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $44.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.17.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.