SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STKL shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SunOpta has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $17.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 2.03.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $207.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.60 million. SunOpta had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 7.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SunOpta will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other SunOpta news, insider Barend Reijn sold 9,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $121,290.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,962.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott E. Huckins sold 25,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $323,553.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 483,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,037,141.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,504 shares of company stock valued at $2,442,128 in the last quarter. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the first quarter worth $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 3,560.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

