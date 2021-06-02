Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New $289,000 Investment in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 3,017.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 60,340 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 3,351.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $58.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.67. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $59.92.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RVLV shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 83,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $4,258,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at $498,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $10,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 773,786 shares of company stock valued at $39,166,415 in the last 90 days. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Revolve Group Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

