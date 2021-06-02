Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires New Stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at $54,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 1,836.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JHG opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.46. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $39.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.51.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.50%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.32.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

