Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New $556,000 Investment in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its stake in shares of EQT by 1,699.7% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,047,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EQT by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209,436 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,729,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093,391 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EQT by 4,682.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,320,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of EQT by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,781,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $403,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.27. EQT Co. has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $23.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. Research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

