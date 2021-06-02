Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires New Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 3,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $385,336.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 66,941 shares in the company, valued at $8,058,357.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 1,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $136,985.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,088.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,044 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $126.57 on Wednesday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $133.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $597.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.21 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.76%. Analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 9.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

