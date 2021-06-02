Cibc World Markets Corp Takes $543,000 Position in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASGN in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASGN in the fourth quarter worth about $580,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 1.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 119.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASGN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.80.

Shares of ASGN opened at $103.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. ASGN Incorporated has a twelve month low of $55.98 and a twelve month high of $110.52.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

