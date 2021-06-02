Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $508,000 in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,750 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 198.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $136,636.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYNA. Oppenheimer raised shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.23.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $126.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $55.59 and a one year high of $146.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

