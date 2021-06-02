The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20,065 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Chemours by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,627,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $337,833,000 after purchasing an additional 244,357 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,677,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in The Chemours by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,802,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,128,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Chemours by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,534,000 after buying an additional 43,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Chemours by 226.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 819,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,315,000 after buying an additional 568,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In other The Chemours news, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $317,391.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $37.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.02. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $37.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.14.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The Chemours’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

CC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

