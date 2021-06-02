Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 70,539 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 82.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,539 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RYN. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Rayonier by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

In other news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $133,992.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,437.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David L. Nunes sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $7,604,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,990,703.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 213,504 shares of company stock worth $8,095,493 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rayonier stock opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $38.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.07 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 432.00%.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

