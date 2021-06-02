Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 191 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 701 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.9% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,218.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,437.13 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,265.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

