Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.5% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,218.65 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,437.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,265.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.