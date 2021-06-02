Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,315,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nielsen by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349,119 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nielsen during the 1st quarter valued at $108,928,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,927,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,814,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,216,000 after buying an additional 2,586,463 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NLSN. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Nielsen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.64.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.15. Nielsen Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.47 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

