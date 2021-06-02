Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 830 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,936,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,336,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after acquiring an additional 248,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after acquiring an additional 235,248 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 235.5% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 245,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,830,000 after acquiring an additional 172,183 shares in the last quarter. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

PAG opened at $86.96 on Wednesday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.31 and a fifty-two week high of $93.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.51%.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total value of $463,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,804.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $1,354,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,577.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

