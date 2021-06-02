Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $300,000 in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,337 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.44.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.03.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

