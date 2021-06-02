Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 3,633.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 972,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,700,000 after acquiring an additional 213,896 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 925,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $293,995,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at $232,063,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth $109,774,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 232,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,866,000 after buying an additional 29,269 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $410.24 on Wednesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $228.66 and a twelve month high of $444.83. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.57, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $407.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

TECH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stephens upgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.20.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total transaction of $358,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $343,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

