Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 1,494 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. now owns 160,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after buying an additional 76,499 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,715,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,949,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NULV opened at $38.27 on Wednesday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.32.

