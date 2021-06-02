American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,798,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $914,878,000 after acquiring an additional 300,014 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,560,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $740,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533,688 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,331,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,025,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,978,000 after purchasing an additional 440,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,970,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,202,000 after purchasing an additional 103,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AIG opened at $53.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $53.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. Citigroup raised their price target on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

