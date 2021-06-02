D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 4,000 Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VistaGen Therapeutics stock opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $372.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.86. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $3.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VTGN shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VistaGen Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.35.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

