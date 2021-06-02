Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAA opened at $162.90 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.06 and a 12 month high of $163.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.14, a P/E/G ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.76%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.09.

In related news, Director Russell R. French sold 5,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $761,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,610.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $99,139.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,671 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,740 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

