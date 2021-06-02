D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 10,760 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 65.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,760 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 279,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,403,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 344,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,073,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter worth about $234,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on OZK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $43.21 on Wednesday. Bank OZK has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $45.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.33.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 36.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.