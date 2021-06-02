D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes $244,000 Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,476 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Amdocs by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Amdocs by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs stock opened at $78.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

