Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Leggett & Platt worth $13,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,189,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,015,000 after buying an additional 42,224 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,013,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,186,000 after purchasing an additional 270,111 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,800,000 after purchasing an additional 752,559 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,616,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,476,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,388,000 after purchasing an additional 398,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $83,415.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,750.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 5,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $282,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,710.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,677 shares of company stock worth $1,282,302 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEG opened at $55.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.12%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

