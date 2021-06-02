Swiss National Bank Has $14.07 Million Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $14,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $90,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,827,525.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $1,388,931.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,579 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,289.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,562 shares of company stock worth $3,889,985 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.84 and a 52-week high of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.42.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BJ shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

