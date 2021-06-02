Swiss National Bank Grows Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of BWX Technologies worth $14,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 435,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,320,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth $530,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $63,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,594.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $211,702 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BWXT opened at $63.10 on Wednesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.01.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.72%.

Separately, Maxim Group upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

