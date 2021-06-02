Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,719 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $15,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $49.74 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.97.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 23.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.77%.

In other news, Director John L. Stallworth bought 1,920 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.45.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

