7,802 Shares in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 628.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $47.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.18. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $48.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.68.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $818.15 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 16,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $710,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,016 shares in the company, valued at $20,240,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,455,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,149 shares of company stock worth $3,010,556. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.