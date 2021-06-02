Alps Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 7,980 Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Oppenheimer at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oppenheimer in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Oppenheimer by 297.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 18,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $902,620.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey J. Alfano sold 26,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $1,335,961.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,438.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE OPY opened at $51.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.86. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $52.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $373.28 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 11.50%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

