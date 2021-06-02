Insider Selling: Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) CFO Sells 5,800 Shares of Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) CFO Lee Shavel sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.14, for a total transaction of $1,004,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,796 shares in the company, valued at $6,543,999.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $171.18 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.17 and a 52-week high of $210.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.51.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

