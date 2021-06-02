Insider Selling: Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) VP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $66,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AKR stock opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 367.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.54.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 1.80%. On average, analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist increased their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKR. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.