Insider Selling: AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) CMO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 93,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE AMC opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.31. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $36.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.57.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.22) EPS. On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 281.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 207.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

