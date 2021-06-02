Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) CFO Jennifer Lew Sells 3,500 Shares

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) CFO Jennifer Lew sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $77,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Lew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Jennifer Lew sold 5,000 shares of Annexon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $142,200.00.

Shares of ANNX stock opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. Annexon, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $38.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.64.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Annexon during the first quarter valued at about $6,918,000. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in Annexon by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,458,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,294,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,925,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Annexon by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 16,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Annexon by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

