Financial Review: Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) and Alleghany (NYSE:Y)

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) and Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.5% of Alleghany shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of Mercury General shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Alleghany shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.5% of Mercury General shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Alleghany and Mercury General’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alleghany $8.90 billion 1.10 $101.75 million $15.89 44.34 Mercury General $3.78 billion 0.93 $374.61 million $5.54 11.42

Mercury General has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alleghany. Mercury General is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alleghany, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alleghany and Mercury General’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alleghany 6.88% 3.39% 1.02% Mercury General 15.26% 16.38% 5.16%

Risk & Volatility

Alleghany has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercury General has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Alleghany and Mercury General, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alleghany 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mercury General 1 0 0 0 1.00

Alleghany presently has a consensus price target of $832.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.15%. Given Alleghany’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alleghany is more favorable than Mercury General.

Summary

Alleghany beats Mercury General on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance. It distributes its products and services through brokers, as well as directly to insurance and reinsurance companies. The Insurance segment underwrites specialty insurance coverages in the property, as well as umbrella/excess, general, directors' and officers', and professional liability lines; surety products comprising commercial and contract surety bonds; and workers' compensation insurance products. It distributes its products through independent wholesale insurance brokers, and retail and general insurance agents. The Alleghany Capital segment provides precision automated machine tool solutions; manufactures custom trailers and truck bodies for the moving and storage industry, and other markets; and operates as a toy, and entertainment and musical instrument company. It also offers various services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries; products and services for the funeral and cemetery industries, and precast concrete markets; and hotel management and development services, as well as operates as a structural steel fabricator and erector. The company also owns and manages improved and unimproved commercial land, and residential lots. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 106 acres of property. The company was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards. It sells its policies through a network of independent agents, insurance agencies, and direct channels in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

