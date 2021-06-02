$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) will report $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.44. Proto Labs posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.25 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. Proto Labs’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PRLB shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

PRLB stock opened at $89.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.07 and a beta of 1.65. Proto Labs has a 1-year low of $85.50 and a 1-year high of $286.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 34.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after acquiring an additional 42,323 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Proto Labs by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

