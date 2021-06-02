IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,582,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,813,000 after buying an additional 116,730 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,151,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Meritor by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 694,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,384,000 after acquiring an additional 23,289 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter worth about $11,449,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meritor alerts:

Shares of Meritor stock opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Meritor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $33.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 2.12.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. Meritor had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTOR shares. TheStreet cut Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.40.

Meritor Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.