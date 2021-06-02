Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Stereotaxis (STXS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN: STXS):

5/27/2021 – Stereotaxis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

5/26/2021 – Stereotaxis is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Stereotaxis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

5/18/2021 – Stereotaxis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:STXS opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $580.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.87. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $8.62.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Stereotaxis by 301.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis in the first quarter worth $57,000. Summit Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

