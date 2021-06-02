Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.05

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.05 and traded as high as $17.44. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $16.48, with a volume of 27,272 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on BELFB. TheStreet raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $183.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $110.64 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 4.19%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bel Fuse by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,685,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,515,000 after acquiring an additional 69,078 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 594,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 298,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Company Profile (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

