Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.82

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.82 and traded as high as $8.05. Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 59,267 shares traded.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.
The company has a market cap of $463.81 million, a PE ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 26.57 and a current ratio of 26.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.21.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 193.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL)
Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.
