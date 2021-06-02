Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.82

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.82 and traded as high as $8.05. Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 59,267 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

The company has a market cap of $463.81 million, a PE ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 26.57 and a current ratio of 26.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.21.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. As a group, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 193.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

