America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.91

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.91 and traded as high as $6.40. America First Multifamily Investors shares last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 87,961 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 12.77 and a quick ratio of 12.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $401.17 million, a P/E ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 0.56.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.40 million during the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 3.18%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from America First Multifamily Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATAX. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 5.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 14.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 14.3% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. 10.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX)

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

