Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in May

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the April 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of BKKLY stock opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. Bangkok Bank Public has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $22.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.4145 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home, personal, and other loans; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bonds and debentures, as well as securities brokerage services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange, and SMS services; debit, credit, purchasing, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

