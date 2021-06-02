Short Interest in Arrow Global Group PLC (OTCMKTS:ARWGF) Increases By 40.0%

Arrow Global Group PLC (OTCMKTS:ARWGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the April 29th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of ARWGF opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13. Arrow Global Group has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $759.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Arrow Global Group Company Profile

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Portugal, Italy, and the Netherlands.

