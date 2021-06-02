Short Interest in Arrow Global Group PLC (OTCMKTS:ARWGF) Increases By 40.0%

Arrow Global Group PLC (OTCMKTS:ARWGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the April 29th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Shares of ARWGF opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13. Arrow Global Group has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $759.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.
Arrow Global Group Company Profile
