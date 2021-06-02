Rhumbline Advisers Buys 1,423 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Diodes were worth $10,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 9,672.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Diodes news, SVP Julie Holland sold 5,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $409,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,543.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $1,799,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,253,121.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,689 shares of company stock worth $14,563,487 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIOD stock opened at $75.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.06. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $91.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist lifted their target price on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Diodes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

