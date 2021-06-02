AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Short Interest Up 33.3% in May

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the April 29th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACAN opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. AmeriCann has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21.

AmeriCann Company Profile

AmeriCann, Inc operates as a specialized cannabis company in the United States. It intends to design, develop, lease, and operate cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities for licensed cannabis businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Nevada Health Scan, Inc and changed its name to AmeriCann, Inc in 2014.

