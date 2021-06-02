Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,537 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,537 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Murphy USA were worth $11,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,242,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Murphy USA by 561.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 132,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,379,000 after purchasing an additional 112,733 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Murphy USA by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 983,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,737,000 after purchasing an additional 81,154 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Murphy USA by 1,450.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 80,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 75,438 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Murphy USA by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,833,000 after purchasing an additional 29,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

MUSA opened at $134.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.43 and a 52-week high of $159.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.31.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.65%.

In related news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $184,055.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,418 shares in the company, valued at $897,621.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

