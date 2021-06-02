Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 9.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $11,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagen by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 5,533.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Seagen by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SGEN shares. TheStreet cut Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.36.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total transaction of $48,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $4,277,906.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,703 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,948. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $154.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.52. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.39 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

